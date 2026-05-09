The last Braves game Bobby Cox attended at Truist Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves country is mourning the loss of legendary skipper Bobby Cox, who died on Saturday.

Cox spent over 30 years with the Braves organization as a player, general manager and a manager. During his second stint with the Braves, Cox led the Braves to a record 14 straight division titles and 1995 World Series.

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The Skipper retired in 2010 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. Even after his retirement, you could catch Cox hanging out at spring training and Braves games at Turner Field and Truist Park.

Cox would have to take a step back after he suffered a stroke in 2019 and his visits to the ballpark became rare.

The Skipper made his final public appearance on Aug. 22, 2025 when the Braves honored the 30th anniversary of the 1995 World Series team. BravesVision showed Cox sitting in one of the suites. And Braves country greeted him like an old friend for one last time.

Cox died at the age of 84.

Great to See Bobby Cox at Truist Park , standing and waving to the crowd. What a special moment for #BravesCountry https://t.co/fTACx13aSL — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) August 22, 2025

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