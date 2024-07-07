Longtime Atlanta Braves skipper, HOF Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves took care of business Saturday after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1.

While the home team did not need luck tonight, the appearance of a Braves legend and staple may have assisted in the victory.

Bobby Cox, former Atlanta Braves player and manager, appeared at Truist Park Saturday evening, where he was met with a rousing ovation from fans and Braves faithful.

In 2019, Cox suffered a stroke and has only been seen a few times in public since then.

Cox served 25 years as the team’s manager and led the Braves to 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005, including the World Series championship in 1995.

Over his career, he managed 4,505 games and compiled a 2,504-2,001 record (.556).

In 2014, he received baseball’s highest award. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with two of his big three starting pitchers, Greg Maddux and Tommy Glavine.

While he may not be that same fiery presence he once was, Cox undoubtedly provided a spark the Braves can hopefully take with them as the series wraps up on Sunday and going forward.

