Ex-GA sheriff lieutenant pleads guilty to pocketing funds from citation payments

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia sheriff lieutenant has learned her fate after pleading guilty to a theft charge.

In February, Amy Kathleen Bradley, a former Walker County sheriff lieutenant pleaded guilty to theft by taking in a case involving the misappropriation of funds related to citation payments.

The investigation began in June 2021, when Bradley, who was assigned to the Walker County Jail, was suspected of taking money from cash payments made by individuals for citations issued in the county.

According to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents learned that Bradley had been pocketing funds from citation payments between 2018 and 2022.

The GBI interviewed Bradley, during which she admitted to stealing the money. Bradley was charged with several counts of theft by taking and theft by conversion.

Last week, Bradley pleaded guilty to those charges. As part of the plea agreement, she was sentenced to 20 years, with the first four years to be served in prison. The former lieutenant was also ordered to pay Walker County more than $70,000 in restitution.

She will no longer be able to hold any law enforcement positions or any role involving handling or collecting money.

“I don’t care if you wear a badge--you steal from the people, you answer for it. In the LMJC, no one is above the law,” District Attorney Clayton Fuller said.

