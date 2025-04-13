2-year-old dies after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a child dead Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened in the area of Bell Street in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an infant sustained a gunshot wound at that location.

According to officers, the child, later identified as a two-year-old was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified a suspect. Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene. We’ll have the latest on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group