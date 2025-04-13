2-year-old dies after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a child dead Sunday morning.
It happened in the area of Bell Street in southeast Atlanta, according to police.
Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an infant sustained a gunshot wound at that location.
According to officers, the child, later identified as a two-year-old was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead.
Police have not identified a suspect. Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
