Family tries to report 19-year-old missing, finds him shot to death in abandoned apartment

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Police in Forest Park are working to find those responsible for shooting and killing a 19-year-old man.

On or around Feb. 19, the family of 19-year-old Brandon Thomas was attempting to report him as a missing person. According to authorities, they found Thomas dead in an abandoned apartment at 507 Georgia Avenue.

Officials said Thomas was shot and killed.

Forest Park Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta ask anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 404-577-8477 or online.

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

