Metro Atlanta murder suspects arrested hours away in coastal Georgia

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of murder suspects from metro Atlanta were arrested hours away in coastal Georgia on Thursday.

The Long County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Kaliz Hadley, 21, and Tahnee McNabb, 19.

Investigators say Hadley and McNabb were wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault in Rockdale County.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for details on the crimes they are wanted for, but have not heard back.

Long County investigators say they used a drone to locate Hadley and McNabb before serving a search warrant and arresting them both.

They say evidence was found while serving the warrant and turned over to Rockdale County. They did not comment on what that evidence was.

