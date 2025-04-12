14-year-old boy shot, killed while standing outside his GA home

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter after a teenage boy was killed in front of his own home on Friday night.

LaGrange police were called to Monroe Street just before 7:45 p.m. in response to a shooting.

By the time they got there, family members had already taken 14-year-old Demarrion Carter to the hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say Carter was standing outside his home when someone walked up to him and shot him.

Police say they are still working to identify a suspect.

There is no word on possible motives or what led up to the shooting.

