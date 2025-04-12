FBI arrests Lilburn man for making threats against President Trump, others in administration

The FBI said it has arrested a Lilburn man for making threats against President Donald Trump and others.

In a Facebook post Friday night, the FBI said it arrested Aliakbar Mohammed Amin, 25, for threatening communications against Trump, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and the White House.

While the FBI has released limited information about the arrest, it said: “Bottom line, the FBI does not tolerate threats and will hold offenders fully accountable.”

