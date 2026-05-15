Daycare teacher, director charged with child cruelty after children restrained

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The director of a Brookhaven daycare and one of her teachers have been arrested on allegations of child cruelty.

Police say they started an investigation into the Oglethorpe Presbyterian Pre-School and Kindergarten on Lanier Drive earlier this month after information came out from a separate investigation in early April.

While investigating, several witnesses told police that Charles Wheeler, 27, had been improperly handling children.

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They say Wheeler used “excessive measures to restrain children” in the classroom, distressing the children. The children involved range in age from 11 months to 3 years old.

He was initially charged with five counts of cruelty to children and arrested on May 6. Another victim then came forward and Wheeler was given a sixth charge of cruelty to children.

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Investigators later learned that the daycare’s director, 63-year-old Beverly Moon, was aware of the conduct, but did not report it to the authorities.

Moon was arrested and charged with party to a crime to cruelty to children.

Both are being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

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