Legislative Black Caucus calls for peaceful protests while Georgia lawmakers redraw maps

ATLANTA — A coalition of Black lawmakers is calling for peaceful protests during the newly called special legislative session to redraw district lines.

That session will be happening as the FIFA World Cup matches are going on in Atlanta.

The first of eight matches in Atlanta is on June 15.

Two days later, lawmakers return to the capital to redraw district lines.

The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus forcefully condemned Gov. Brian Kemp’s call for a special session to redraw state and Congressional district lines, calling it an attempt to dilute Black voting power.

“We need to take to the streets,” Democratic State Sen. Nikki Merritt said.

The move comes after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision essentially striking down race-based, majority-minority districts.

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Lawmakers will gather to redraw lines even as the FIFA World Cup matches are happening just a few blocks away.

Merritt is calling on people to take to the streets in June for peaceful protests.

“We will be in session when the World Cup is here, fighting over maps, fighting to ensure that Black voters have a voice, and I need everyone to take to the streets,” Merritt said.

Kemp, meanwhile, was in Kennesaw on Thursday, campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Derek Dooley.

He insists the Supreme Court decision requires lawmakers to redraw district lines.

“Well, listen, the Supreme Court ruled. I think they got the ruling right,” Kemp said.

He dismissed calls for protests during the World Cup.

He said right now there are no maps, so wait to see them before starting to criticize.

“They’re talking about decrying maps that they haven’t even seen yet, and something that’s not going to happen until 2028. So I would just tell people to remain calm, let the legislative process work. And then, if you don’t like what happened, then you can criticize,” Kemp said.

The governor pointed out that whatever maps the General Assembly approves won’t affect the 2026 election.

They won’t go into effect until the elections in 2028.

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