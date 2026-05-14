Here’s the Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule

ATLANTA — If you’re ready for the NFL season to start, we now know how much longer you’ll have to wait.
The Atlanta Falcons released their 2026 schedule on Thursday night.
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that the Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals will head overseas to play in Madrid, Spain for their Week 9 game on Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
You can get tickets to all the games by clicking here.
The team released the schedule in a documentary-style video inside the Falcons’ office.
This is Falcons Football: 2026 Compilation pic.twitter.com/JWM7ip9xoW— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2026
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Here’s the team’s full schedule:
Preseason (Friday, Aug. 14) vs. Denver Broncos
Preseason (Saturday, Aug. 22) at Indianapolis Colts
Preseason (Friday, Aug. 28) at Miami Dolphins
Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 13) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 20) vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 3 (Thursday, Sept. 24) at Green Bay Packers
Week 4 (Monday, Oct. 5) at New Orleans Saints
Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 11) vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 18) vs. Chicago Bears
Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 25) vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 8 (Sunday, Nov. 1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 15) vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 15) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 11 - BYE
Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 29) at Minnesota Vikings
Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 6) vs. Detroit Lions
Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 13) at Cleveland Browns
Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 20) at Washington Commanders
Week 16 - BYE
Week 17 (Sunday, Jan. 3) vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 18 (TBD) at Carolina Panthers
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group