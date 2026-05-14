Here’s the Atlanta Falcons 2026 schedule

ATLANTA — If you’re ready for the NFL season to start, we now know how much longer you’ll have to wait.

The Atlanta Falcons released their 2026 schedule on Thursday night.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that the Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals will head overseas to play in Madrid, Spain for their Week 9 game on Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

You can get tickets to all the games by clicking here.

The team released the schedule in a documentary-style video inside the Falcons’ office.

This is Falcons Football: 2026 Compilation pic.twitter.com/JWM7ip9xoW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2026

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Here’s the team’s full schedule:

Preseason (Friday, Aug. 14) vs. Denver Broncos

Preseason (Saturday, Aug. 22) at Indianapolis Colts

Preseason (Friday, Aug. 28) at Miami Dolphins

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 13) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 20) vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 3 (Thursday, Sept. 24) at Green Bay Packers

Week 4 (Monday, Oct. 5) at New Orleans Saints

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 11) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 18) vs. Chicago Bears

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 25) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 8 (Sunday, Nov. 1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 15) vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 15) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 29) at Minnesota Vikings

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 6) vs. Detroit Lions

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 13) at Cleveland Browns

Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 20) at Washington Commanders

Week 16 - BYE

Week 17 (Sunday, Jan. 3) vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 18 (TBD) at Carolina Panthers

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