Witness describes attack on postal worker: ‘He started beating her head into the concrete’

ATLANTA — A co-worker says a postal worker described as a woman in her 50s was brutally attacked by a man on a bicycle Thursday.

Atlanta police said he’s the same person they arrested for a deadly stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline.

The woman’s co-worker described the attack to Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

Nykria Reedy said she was loading up to deliver her mail like she does every day. Her co-worker was taking her morning break, taking a walk, just walking down the street like she does every day, on the phone with her daughter.

All of a sudden the suspect comes riding toward her. Reedy saw her co-worker turn around, started walking back toward the post office.

Next thing she saw was the guy get off his bike, hit her co-worker in the back of her head.

Reedy says her co-worker fell to the pavement, got back up, tried to fight this man off.

“He hit her in the back of the head. She kind of stumbled to the ground. Once she kind of got back up and turned around, she was trying to fight him back. And by that time, he was just punching her, punching her and punching her. When she hit the ground, he started beating her head into the concrete.”

At one point, the co-worker fell unconscious.

Reedy wanted to jump in and help, but she was just so frightened. So she got help. She also said she didn’t see a knife, but she did see a bat.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this victim and how she’s doing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group