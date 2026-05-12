Atlanta Falcons heading to Madrid this season

ATLANTA — For just the second time ever, the NFL is heading to Spain.

The Atlanta Falcons will head to Madrid to take on the Cincinnati Bengals during Week 9 on Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Bernabéu Stadium.

Last season, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders in Madrid.

With Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joining the Falcons this season, he has a shot at going 2-0 on Spanish soil.

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The Falcons signed Tagovailoa earlier this year after releasing quarterback Kirk Cousins.

But he’s not the only quarterback on the roster. Over the summer, he’s set to fight it out with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting quarterback spot.

Penix started the beginning of last season for the Falcons before getting injured.

[LOOK: Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. gets married at luxury Georgia resort]

The Falcons’ full schedule for the season is set to be released on Thursday.

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