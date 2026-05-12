Child hit, left bruised by elementary school employee, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County employee is facing a felony charge because school police say she hit a child during an afterschool program.

The employee at Baggett Elementary School is accused of striking the child and leaving the unidentified student with bruises on his arm, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned.

The charges she now faces LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

The district says they are investigating the allegations and are taking this very seriously.

The employee has been released from jail and is waiting for the legal process to play out.

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