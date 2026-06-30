Georgia woman killed after crashing into several trees

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County woman has died after crashing into several trees last week.
Georgia State Patrol says that just after midnight on Thursday, June 25, 24-year-old Kristen Landrum-Prisk was driving on Corinth Road.
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That’s when they say she crossed the center lines of the road, crashed into a mailbox and continued until her car hit a tree on the passenger side.
GSP says her car flipped and kept crashing into trees.
In a GoFundMe campaign, her family members confirmed that she died as a result of the crash.
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Details on what led to the crash have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
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