Georgia woman killed after crashing into several trees

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County woman has died after crashing into several trees last week.

Georgia State Patrol says that just after midnight on Thursday, June 25, 24-year-old Kristen Landrum-Prisk was driving on Corinth Road.

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That’s when they say she crossed the center lines of the road, crashed into a mailbox and continued until her car hit a tree on the passenger side.

GSP says her car flipped and kept crashing into trees.

In a GoFundMe campaign, her family members confirmed that she died as a result of the crash.

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Details on what led to the crash have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

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