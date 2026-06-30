Police searching for drowning victim in west Georgia park

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County are searching for a possible drowning victim on Monday night.

Officers say emergency crews are at Armuchee Park on Jones Mill Road.

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Armuchee Park sits on Armuchee Creek.

They have not commented on who they are looking for or how long that person has been missing.

People are being asked to avoid the area so first responders can conduct search and rescue operations.

This is a developing story.

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