1 dead after shooting in Clayton County neighborhood

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating after one person was shot and killed on Monday evening.

Officers responded to Darwin Drive for reports of a person down.

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When they arrived, they found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the victim’s identity has not been determined. They have not commented on his approximate age.

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Investigators say they do not have details on a suspect that they can share.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

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