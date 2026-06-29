Officer-involved shooting shuts down Interstate 85 southbound in west Georgia

Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an officer-involved shooting has shut down Interstate 85, and they have been requested to investigate by Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and NewsChopper 2 headed to the scene. Watch for more on this story on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

GBI says its agents are on the scene.

Georgia Department of Transportation says the police activity has blocked all lanes of Interstate 85 southbound Monday afternoon in west Georgia.

GDOT’s 511 says the closure happened at around 1:45 p.m. at about mile marker 35, past State Road 14.

Those who are traveling south on Interstate 85 heading toward the Grantville area should be prepared for delays and might consider alternate routes.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to law enforcement agencies for more on this incident.

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