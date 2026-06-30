Young Georgia couple, another man killed in fiery I-20 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A young Marine and his wife are among three people who died when their car hit a tree over the weekend.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a gray Mustang was driving on I-20 in Greene County early Saturday morning when another car hit the back of it.

Troopers say this sent the Mustang off of I-20 and into a tree.

Two passengers were thrown from the car and the driver was trapped after it burst into flames.

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The driver, 19-year-old Illyah Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both passengers, 20-year-old Darren Moore and 21-year-old Rashod Boyd, were rushed to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

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Troopers say Moore was an active Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. They say his platoon commander identified Thomas as Moore’s wife.

The driver of the car that hit the Mustang was not injured. It is unclear if that person will face charges.

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