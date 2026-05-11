LOOK: Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. gets married at luxury Georgia resort

BRASELTON, Ga. — Congratulations are in order for Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons quarterback and his fiancée Olivia officially tied the knot on May 2 at Chateau Elan, a luxury resort and winery in north Georgia.

Olivia Penix shared new ceremony photos on her Instagram page this weekend. The Falcons also offered their congratulations and best wishes on Friday.

Michael and Olivia met while he was playing at the University of Washington. Olivia Penix grew up in Washington and played soccer at the University of Nevada.

Social media posts show several Falcons players were in attendance, including running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London.

It’s been a busy offseason for Penix Jr. In addition to planning a wedding, the Falcons quarterback is still recovering from ACL surgery that ended his season.

Penix Jr. told Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein back in January he is focused on being Week 1 ready if the doctors allow it.

“At the end of the day, it’s my doctor’s call, but like I said, I’m gonna do everything in my power to make sure I make that call easy for him and make sure that he feels like I’m able to go out there and play confident," he said.

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