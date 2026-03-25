Tua Tagovailoa says he will ‘embrace the competition’ with Michael Penix Jr. in his ‘fresh start’

ATLANTA — New Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke for the first time since he signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the franchise.

Tagovailoa made 76 career starts during his six seasons with the Miami Dolphins. After a series of injuries, he said it was time for a fresh start.

"A fresh start in the sense of being able to compete, being able go back out there and playing football, good football, and I think the best football is still ahead of me," Tagovailoa told reporters on Tuesday.

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Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said Tagovailoa will have the chance to compete with Michael Penix Jr. as the latter recovers from ACL surgery.

But nothing is guaranteed for Tagovailoa. He addressed his approach to this new and uncertain opportunity.

“You just don’t go from being a competitor to, ah, let me just relax a little bit. I just don’t think that’s how it works. You’re either a competitor or your not. And so, I embrace the competition,” he told the media on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to work alongside with Mike and I’m exited to work, you know, with the team, with the guys. I think it’s gonna be fun this year,” he added.

The Falcons agreed to a veteran minimum contract for Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will him own $54 million in guaranteed money for 2026.

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