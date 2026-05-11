Celebration of life tonight for 3 Georgia students killed in spring break crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Family, friends and community members will come together on Monday to honor the lives of three Georgia students who were killed in a crash.

Jackson Mobley, Charlotte Martin and Jaylyn Fehr died in April after their car crashed on their way to spring break in Florida. Mobley’s younger sister, Jamison, survived the crash.

On Monday night, a celebration of life will be held at Browns Bridge Church in Cumming. The service begins at 6:30 p.m.

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All four students attended Horizon Christian Academy in Forsyth County.

Jackson Mobley and Jamison Mobley started attending the academy in middle school. Charlotte Martin and Jaylyn Fehr had been attending Horizon Christian since kindergarten and first grade.

Jackson was known for having the “best one-liners” and putting his family above everything else. He planned to attend Chattahoochee Tech in the fall and wanted to start his own HVAC company.

The girls were inseparable, according to their families and friends. All three excelled in the classroom and on the volleyball court.

Jaylyn was a honor roll student who wanted to pursue a law career.

Charlotte was a member of Forsyth County Student Government, National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America and Youth Leadership Forsyth.

Jamison loves music, volleyball and performing in the school musical. She’s now recovering from her injuries in the crash while also mourning the loss of her brother and two best friends.

If you wish to donate, here are the GoFundMe pages for the victims’ families.

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