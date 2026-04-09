What we know about 3 Georgia students killed, 1 injured in spring break crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Four students from a private Christian school in metro Atlanta were involved in a car crash during their spring break.

The crash happened last week as the group was driving along Highway 65 in Franklin County, Florida. Three of the students - Charlotte Martin, Jaylyn Fehr and Jackson Mobley - died in the crash. Mobley’s sister, Jamison, survived the crash but is in critical condition.

All four students attended Horizon Christian Academy in Forsyth County. Each student was active in his or her community and they all had big plans for their futures. Horizon Christian Academy paid the following tributes to the students on Wednesday night.

Charlotte Martin, 16

Martin attended Horizon Christian Academy for most of her life starting in kindergarten.

Horizon Christian officials said the junior excelled in the classroom with her AP and dual-enrollment courses and on the court as a volleyball player for the school and her club team.

Martin was also a member of Forsyth County Student Government, National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America and Youth Leadership Forsyth.

“Charlotte approached everything she did with discipline, humility and a genuine heart for others,” the school wrote in a tribute. “While her achievements were many, what defined Charlotte most was her faith, her kindness, and the way she loved others.”

A GoFundMe has been set up here if you wish to donate to the Martin family.

Jaylyn Fehr, 17

Fehr had attended Horizon Christian Academy since the first grade. The school said the junior was a honor roll student who wanted to pursue a law career.

Fehr competed for the Horizon Christian and A5 Gwinnett club volleyball teams. She was also active with her church and youth group.

The school wrote that everyone was drawn to Fehr and that she loved when everyone got together.

“She was smart, funny, witty, compassionate, and empathetic. She loved the beach, her friends, and her cats,” the school wrote in a tribute. “While her passing leaves an immeasurable void, her impact will continue to be felt throughout the many lives she touched.”

A GoFundMe has been set up here if you wish to donate to the Fehr family.

Jackson Mobley, 18

Jackson Mobley

Jackson Mobley and his sister, Jamison Mobley, started attending Horizon Christian Academy in middle school.

The school wrote that Jackson Mobley was known for having the “best one-liners” and putting his family above everything else.

“The void Jack will leave behind is insurmountable. We know the last thing his soul did earthside was to help save his sister,” HCA officials wrote.

Jackson Mobley planned to attend Chattahoochee Tech in the fall and wanted to start his own HVAC company.

Jamison Mobley, 17

Jamison Mobley, 17

Jamison Mobley survived the crash that killed her brother and two best friends. She remains in critical condition after a witness pulled her from the car.

Mobley is known for her love of music, volleyball and performing in the school musical.

“You can find her writing songs, playing the guitar or piano, baking in the kitchen, laughing with her two best friends or being part of a youth group with several churches,” the school wrote.

Officials said Mobley has a long road to recovery.

“We know God has big plans for her & part of that plan is to never allow the memories & all Jackson, Jaylyn and Charlotte stood for to fade,” they wrote.

At this time, no fundraisers have been set up for the Mobley family. We will update this story when one is created.

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