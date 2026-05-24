Nearly 200 impaired drivers taken off Georgia roads in first 48 hours of Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said Sunday morning that less than 48 hours into Memorial Day weekend, officers had already pulled 185 impaired drivers off the road.

The check before that was a total of 89 arrests for driving under the influence, which means that in just over 12 hours, the number of DUIs more than doubled.

Troopers and officers across the state of Georgia are keeping patrols going to ensure travelers are safe.

Before you go anywhere for the holiday, Georgia DPS said make sure to have plan, use a designated driver or call a rideshare and to never let friends drive while impaired.

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So far, here’s the breakdown of traffic incidents Georgia State Troopers have responded to:

DUI: 185

Distracted Driving: 234

Seatbelt Citations: 285

Total Crash Report Count: 123

Total Crash Fatalities (Persons): 1

Total Crash Injuries (Persons): 64

Total Crashes w/ Under the Influence (UI): 12

Total Crashes with CMV Involvement: 5

The state agency said another five fatalities had happened across Georgia, as reported by law enforcement agencies.

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