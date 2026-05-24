Water main break causes partial road block in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department announced part of Mt. Vernon Road at Stratham Drive was closed due to a water problem.

The department said a water main break had led to a lane closure on Sunday morning.

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The DeKalb County Dept. of Watershed Management was responding to the scene as well, but police warned the public of traffic impacts from the break.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the current situation.

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