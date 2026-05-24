Homicide Unit investigating death in metro Atlanta neighborhood

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department says the Homicide Unit is investigating a dead body found in Grayson.
The body was found in a location off of Wilkerson Way but the nature of the death has not yet been determined.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer is on the way to bring you the latest details, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
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