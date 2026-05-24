Memorial Day Weekend will be rainy, warm in metro Atlanta

Memorial Day Weekend is here and while many are out and about to spend time with their families, storms today could dampen activities across metro Atlanta.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Sunday’s forecast has scattered rain and storms, and locally heavy rain in some areas could lead to isolated flash flooding.

Even with the rain, it’ll be a warm Sunday. Deon said the highs will be in the lower 80s.

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Heading into the week, and Memorial Day, the metro area will have chances for rain all week long.

Deon says the weather pattern will remain active and temperatures will turn cooler by next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

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