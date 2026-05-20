Cars stuck in flash flooding in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Scenes of flash flooding overtaking roads in Atlanta Wednesday, with drivers stuck on the interstates and other roads during rush hour traffic.

A car could be seen stalled with the driver on top of the vehicle on I-75/I-85 northbound at Baker Street.

A flash flood warning has been issued in the area until 11:15 p.m.

There are also reports of flooding hazards at North Avenue and Dallas St. NE, Old 4th Ward Park, and Glenwood Ave. SE and Flat Shoals Ave. SE.

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