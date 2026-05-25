Fallen tree splits home in half. Homeowner is cancer patient undergoing treatment

MONROE, Ga. — A Monroe family is trying to pick up the pieces after a fallen tree last week split their home in half.

Channel 2’s Cory James is live in front of the damage for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The homeowner, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, says she saw the destruction for the first time Saturday.

She couldn’t bring herself to look at until now.

Branches and limbs are scattered across the ground, while part of the inside of the home – the kitchen – exposed.

The woman who lives here said she purchased this house a couple years ago to make sure her two daughters and two grandkids always had a roof over their head, and now that roof is gone.

“I could be dead. My kids could be dead, my grandkids,” Wisdom said.

She stood in her driveway, tears in her eyes, disbelief racing through her body.

“This is also a place we call home, and it’s no longer here,” Wisdom said.

This yellow tape is reminder of that, covering parts of this massive tree that hit her house on Bridgeport Place in Monroe during last Thursday’s home.

“Thanking God that we’re not here, and I’m also grateful we have somewhere to go until we figure out the next steps,” Wisdom said.

But neighbor Jordan Mosely was here when it happened.

“It was a huge snap, crack, boom,” Mosely said.

She said powerful winds came out of nowhere and lasted for about 30 seconds.

“It was nothing, and then it was sheets of rain sounded like a train,”

“looked out the window saw funneling debris everywhere it was going all around the cul-de-sac my front tree fell. I think it was a small tornado

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that. All that Wisdom knows for certain is that her home is destroyed.

And she is hoping to rebuild soon, but it is hard for her to imagine how when she is also facing one of the hardest fights of her life.

“I have Stage 4 ovarian cancer, and so this has just been a lot. I had surgery Monday. I had treatment Friday. This happened Thursday. It’s a lot. I just don’t know where to start with this,” Wisdom said.

She says she has homeowner’s insurance and an adjuster is supposed to come out this week.

The family just set up a GoFundMe account to help with so many unexpected costs.

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