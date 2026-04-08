Metro Atlanta teens killed in Spring Break crash identified

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sheriff has identified the three metro Atlanta teenagers killed in a crash earlier this week.

The teens were identified as 18-year-old Jackson Mobley, 17-year-old Jaylyn Fehr and 16-year-old Charlotte Martin.

A fourth student, a 17-year-old girl, was pulled from the car by a witness before it went up in flames. She was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

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Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned that all four were students at Horizon Christian Academy in Cumming.

Horizon Christian Academy opened its chapel Monday night and again Tuesday to let students and families come together to grieve and pray for the students who were killed.

Fehr’s family said they were on the way to St. George Island for Spring Break.

They identified her as a volleyball player and beloved member of her church and youth group.

“Her faith and kindness touched everyone who knew her, and her loss is deeply felt by her family, friends, and the entire community,” they wrote in an online fundraiser.

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Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said the crash was complicated due to the damage to the vehicle.

“A couple of deputies got there very quickly and they said when it caught fire, there was nothing they could do,” Smith said. “Flames were like, 20 feet high. It was pretty horrific fire, and a horrific crash.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

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