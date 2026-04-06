3 metro Atlanta teens killed, another injured in Spring Break crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — Four metro Atlanta teenagers were involved in a devastating crash while on Spring Break in Florida on Monday morning.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the teens were driving on Hwy. 65 in Franklin County, Florida.

They say the car veered off the road, crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses were able to get the passenger in the front seat, a 17-year-old girl from Alpharetta, out of the car before it was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, an 18-year-old boy from Alpharetta, and the other two passengers, 16-year-old and 17-year-old girls from Cumming, were pronounced dead on scene.

The surviving teenager was rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. There is no word on her current condition.

None of the teenagers’ identities have been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group