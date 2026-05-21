Body pulled from Georgia lake in 1990 identified decades later

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — For more than 36 years, investigators have been working to learn the name of man pulled from West Point Lake.

On March 11, 1990, a body that had been decomposing was found on the lake’s shore in Troup County. Investigators determined he was a homicide victim, but were not able to identify him.

He had several personal items with him and had faded tattoos.

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Last year, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab sent DNA samples to a private lab.

The results were sent to the FBI who were able to identify the body.

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He has now been identified as Craig Alexander Maddox, who was living in Arkansas at the time of his death.

As investigators continue speaking with Maddox’s family members, they are continuing to investigate his death as a homicide.

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