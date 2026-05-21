Chance for more heavy rainfall; wet Memorial Day weekend ahead

ATLANTA — Scattered storms and showers continue through the evening hours Thursday and into the night.

People in the path of the storms can expect locally heavy downpours like Atlanta saw on Wednesday, as well as potentially gusty winds, small hail and lightning.

Tracking storms LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

A weak front draped across the area will focus the development of showers and storms over the next couple of days.

There will be isolated showers on Friday morning. Another round of scattered showers and storms develops in the afternoon, and it looks like that is going to increase a bit Friday evening into Friday night.

We will keep showers and storms around through the weekend, which will keep high temperatures down into the low 80s.

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