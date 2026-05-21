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Teacher accused of having sex with student in closet, charged for sexual acts with multiple teens

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Douglas County teacher accused of improper sexual conduct with student Maris Nichols, a teacher at Alexander High School, made her first appearance before a judge via video on Friday.
By WSBTV.com News Staff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County teacher is now accused of crimes involving sexual acts with six different teens, according to warrants.

Maris Nichols, a biology teacher at Alexander High School, is charged with multiple counts of child molestation, improper sexual contact by an employee, grooming of a minor for sexual offense and one count of tampering with evidence.

A judge set a total bond amount for $74,000.

We’re going through the arrest warrants and working to get an update on her employment status, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 3:00 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that Nichols, 25, was accused of having sex with one of her students twice, including one time on campus in a closet and a second time in a Hummer off campus.

There are now six victims in total, according to the arrest warrants released Thursday following her bond hearing.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the school system for an updated statement. The district previously released a statement after Nichols was first arrested, saying it is “deeply troubled” by the allegations.

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