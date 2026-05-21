Teacher accused of having sex with student in closet, charged for sexual acts with multiple teens

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County teacher is now accused of crimes involving sexual acts with six different teens, according to warrants.

Maris Nichols, a biology teacher at Alexander High School, is charged with multiple counts of child molestation, improper sexual contact by an employee, grooming of a minor for sexual offense and one count of tampering with evidence.

A judge set a total bond amount for $74,000.

We’re going through the arrest warrants and working to get an update on her employment status, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 3:00 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that Nichols, 25, was accused of having sex with one of her students twice, including one time on campus in a closet and a second time in a Hummer off campus.

There are now six victims in total, according to the arrest warrants released Thursday following her bond hearing.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the school system for an updated statement. The district previously released a statement after Nichols was first arrested, saying it is “deeply troubled” by the allegations.

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