Corporations buying up veterinarian clinics, some say they’re putting profits over pets

It’s a multi-billion dollar business.

We spend big bucks on our pets, and those dollars are drawing private equity firms to jump into veterinary services.

Some pet parents said that is leading to higher costs and lower quality of care.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi looked into the growing trend of corporate owned animal clinics.

Choi was surprised to learn just how many metro Atlanta animal clinics are owned by big corporations often headquartered in other states.

She spoke to pet owners who were not only surprised, but disappointed.

Selina Sligh said her dog Nitka is like her child.

At 10 years old, Nitka is losing the use of her hind legs.

Nitka’s original veterinarian since she was 8 weeks old moved to Kay Animal Hospital in Douglasville so Sligh took her there for a quality of life assessment on Jan. 19.

Instead, Sligh said the doctor recommended putting her down while the dog was still in her SUV.

“I was there for a formal clinical evaluation. I was not there for any curbside opinion… They didn’t even look her in the face. He said she’s half the dog that she used to be and it’s time,” said Sligh.

PetVet Care Centers out of Connecticut which owns Kay Animal Hospital and hundreds of others across the nation sent us this statement:

“The doctors and staff at Kay Animal Hospital are committed to providing high-quality, compassionate veterinary care. Clinical decisions are made by our veterinarians based on each patient’s condition, history, and safety considerations. We are confident in the care that was provided and remain focused on supporting our teams in delivering trusted, patient-centered service.”

Sligh believes her experience is indicative of profits over care when corporations take over.

“There may be a tendency to place profits ahead of pets,” said Sligh.

Justin Toth, DVM is the founder and owner of Dallas Highway Animal Hospital in Powder Springs.

He said vets feel the pressure when corporations take over.

“They were coming in and they were paying values for these hospitals that were unheard of,” said Toth.

To make up for their investment, Toth said companies often pass the cost onto you – the pet owner.

“In certain cases, they try and take certain measures such as increasing fees and costs,” said Toth.

That might include requiring a battery of tests, even if the doctor doesn’t think it’s needed.

“So, being dictated and under pressure to run a certain series of tests doesn’t always work for each patient,” said Toth.

“There should be tighter regulations. There should be more scrutiny. And most of all, people need to understand that your local neighborhood vet may not be so neighborly after all,” said Sligh.

“Hi, I’m looking for a family-owned veterinarian,” said Sophia Choi on the phone to a local veterinarian clinic.

She called various clinics in metro Atlanta and asked if they were family or privately owned.

“Oh, it’s owned by a corporation. Okay. Thank you,” said Choi on the phone.

Out of two dozen, 14 were owned by a corporation.

“There are roughly 32,000 to 35,000 companion animal veterinary practices in the U.S. And private equity would probably own about 10,000 to 11,000 of those,” said John Volk a veterinary consultant with Brakke Consulting.

“The whole demeanor of the place changed,” said Shelly King.

She said compassion left when a corporation came in and took over Shannon Animal Hospital in Midland, Texas.

She said her dog Little Girl had a heart murmur and kidney failure in 2021 and met with a new vet.

“She said she looks like s$%!. And then about 10 seconds later she said I think it’s time for her to go meet Jesus,” said King.

Vetcor, the company that owned Shannon Animal Hospital, sent us this statement:

“We can’t comment on the specifics of an individual case due to our commitment to client and patient privacy, but we take concerns about patient care and client experience very seriously.

Medical decisions in our hospitals are made by licensed veterinarians based on their professional judgment and the needs of each patient, and we expect all team members to communicate with clients in a respectful and compassionate manner.

The hospital referenced is no longer in operation, and the veterinarian mentioned is no longer affiliated with Vetcor.”

Instead of putting her down, King took Little Girl home and is convinced she died early due to a lack of vet care.

“She was gone within three weeks,” said King.

“Please do not ever feel rushed into an irreversible decision. You owe it to your pet,” said Sligh.

Sligh said PetVet Care charged her for a drug she never received.

A receipt shows the company removed the $29 from the bill after she complained.

Sligh said months after her vet wanted to euthanize Nitka she is still the loud protector of the home.

“I don’t want Wall Street making life and death decisions for my dog,” said Sligh.

One of the biggest complaints Choi heard is that pet parents don’t get to see the same vet when a corporation takes over.

That might be because some of them rely on relief veterinarians.

Those are contracted doctors, freelancers essentially in the vet business.

It can be hard to tell if your vet clinic is owned by a private equity firm.

A lot of times when a corporation takes over, they don’t change the name.

If you want to know for sure if your vet is privately owned – just call and ask.

Everyone Choi spoke to said that’s the easiest way to find out.

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