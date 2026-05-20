Woman randomly stabbed in back while having lunch at First Watch

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman eating lunch at a restaurant when a stranger walked up and stabbed her in the back, police said.

The suspect, identified as Walter Scrutchings, 22, is in custody and faces an aggravated assault charge.

We are working to learn more from the investigation LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

DeKalb County Police said they responded around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to the First Watch on the 2500 block of Blackmon Drive.

Officers found the woman who had been stabbed and then went to a neighboring business to call for help.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment, and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Scrutchings is being held in DeKalb County Jail.

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