Mother, beloved friend killed in suspected DUI crash minutes from her home

Friends and family are mourning a Realtor killed in a crash with an accused drunk driver just minutes from home.

Unfortunately, police say a mix of dangerous choices claimed the life of a Alicia Thomas

The mother was driving home when police say a drunk driver crashed into her on Singleton Road, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reports.

Her close friend says she was walking distance from her home when she was killed, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

Police are working to bring that driver in.

Police say Rodrigo Rodriguez Flores ran into her car in a three-car crash less than a mile from her home.

Police say his blood alcohol was point .119, about one and a half times the legal limit.

Investigators say he was speeding at around 75 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone.

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