Storms, showers ahead for next several days in north Georgia

ATLANTA — We are going into a wetter weather pattern, and scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening hours Wednesday.

After the sun sets, they will start to diminish but not completely fall apart, with a few showers.

Severe Weather Team 2 tracks it LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

There will be a lot of tropical moisture in place as a weak front moves into north Georgia by Thursday morning.

That will be the focus of some isolated showers and a few downpours in the morning.

As we head through the day, scattered showers and storms will redevelop as we warm up.

We will see similar weather over the next few days.

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