2 suspects charged after large search at Sandy Springs park

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police have identified the suspects who were arrested after a large police investigation at a local park.
Police have charged James Andrew Dutton and Elisha Deaton. Both face charges of possession of a firearm in a city park and possession of alcohol in a city park.
We’re working to learn about the suspects, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 3:00 p.m.
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On Tuesday, officers said they received reports of a man dressed in military gear with a gun in the area of Morgan Falls Overlook Park. Shortly after those calls, police also received more, saying they heard gunshots in the area.
Sandy Springs police launched a large search in the park with assistance from the FBI, GBI, Cobb County Police K-9, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT teams.
On Wednesday, police released a photo of one of the suspects dressed in what appears to be military or SWAT-style gear.
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The search prompted a nearby polling location at Ison Springs Elementary to close for hours. It reopened later Tuesday afternoon and got an extension to allow voting until 11:02 p.m.
Police said they have not found any evidence the incident was related to voting or election activity.
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