Police investigation shuts down park in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police currently have a park closed off for a police investigation.
The investigation is unfolding at Morgan Falls Overlook Park, and police are asking people to avoid the area.
NewsChopper 2 is heading to the scene.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the latest on this breaking story.
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