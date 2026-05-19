Police investigation shuts down park in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police currently have a park closed off for a police investigation.

The investigation is unfolding at Morgan Falls Overlook Park, and police are asking people to avoid the area.

NewsChopper 2 is heading to the scene.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the latest on this breaking story.

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