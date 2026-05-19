High school student shot at school bus stop in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A high school student was shot at her school bus on Tuesday morning in DeKalb County.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan is the only reporter at the scene along Stone Mill Drive and Juliette Road where police are still investigating.

A DeKalb County police investigator confirmed that a girl was shot at her bus stop. She is expected to be OK.

We’re LIVE at the scene as officer canvass the area and ask for surveillance video, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon and starting at 3:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The DeKalb County School District confirmed the girl attends Stone Mountain High School. A district spokesperson sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

“School administration and DCSD’s Division of Public Safety are actively investigating the incident, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. We are also continuing to reinforce expectations for safe and appropriate student behavior on campus, at bus stops, and during student transportation. DCSD encourages families to speak with their children about the importance of making positive choices, resolving conflicts appropriately, and reporting concerns to school staff.”

©2026 Cox Media Group