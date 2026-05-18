Patients shocked dentist reopening despite suspended license

ATLANTA — Patients of a dentist whose license is temporarily suspended were shocked to get an email from his practice saying it was reopening.

“How can you reopen when nothing’s changed,” asked former Pure Dental Health patient Tangie Larkin.

The practice sent out an email to patients notifying them they would reopen. And patients say they are shocked there is any attempt to reopen, after a judge upheld the emergency suspension of Dr. Justin Scott’s dental license weeks ago.

“He’s putting out ads, saying he’s hiring, it’s a thriving practice. It’s not true,” said Larkin.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan went by Pure Dental Health along Peachtree Road in Buckhead Monday, but the door was locked and the lights were mostly off. Phone calls to the practice were not answered.

Dr. Scott’s license was temporarily suspended in March by the Georgia Board of Dentistry. Patients like 36-year-old Charisse Guarnera were told after work was done by Dr. Scott, she might lose her teeth.

Others like Larkin said they paid tens of thousands for dental implants. Larkin only got temporary teeth that she says are breaking.

“I don’t think they will last through the summer,” said Larkin.

“I feel like there should’ve been something else that happened. I don’t feel like he should’ve been able to open his practice back up,” said Guarnera.

While patients say they need tens of thousands in repair work, they don’t think Dr. Scott should be allowed to reopen. They’re torn on what comes next for them.

“What are we going to do, what are we going to do?” asked Larkin.

“I think it’s going to take all of his previous clients coming together and a really fire legal team,” said Guarnera.

Channel 2 reached out to the spokesperson for the Georgia Board of Dentistry but did not hear back.

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