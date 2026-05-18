Surprise! 11-foot gator found underneath car at coastal Georgia hotel

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Visitors at a Jekyll Island hotel got a big surprise when a gator was found hanging out underneath a car.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety said troopers were called to the hotel on Saturday morning when the 10–11-foot gator was spotted.
GSP said the gator was eventually relocated to a pond by wildlife officials.
“Crowd control, lifting assistance, and unexpected reptile wrangling services were provided by GSP free of charge,” GSP said in a Facebook post.
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