Surprise! 11-foot gator found underneath car at coastal Georgia hotel

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Visitors at a Jekyll Island hotel got a big surprise when a gator was found hanging out underneath a car.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said troopers were called to the hotel on Saturday morning when the 10–11-foot gator was spotted.

GSP said the gator was eventually relocated to a pond by wildlife officials.

“Crowd control, lifting assistance, and unexpected reptile wrangling services were provided by GSP free of charge,” GSP said in a Facebook post.

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