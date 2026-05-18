Ex-boyfriend accused of killing woman should have been arrested weeks earlier, family says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot to death in her SUV while pulling into her neighborhood.

Merinda Henderson’s family say her accused killer is an ex-boyfriend who was stalking her, Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned.

The victim’s family say the suspect should have been arrested weeks ago, LIVE on Channel 2 at 4:00

It happened on Martin’s Crossing Road in Stone Mountain in the middle of the afternoon Sunday.

Neighbors said the street was blocked off for hours as detectives investigated the deadly shooting.

Police say they arrested Jaworski Rainey after tracking his vehicle via Flock camera to his home.

The family said Merinda got a restraining order on Rainey last month, which he repeatedly violated. Her mother says he broke into her daughter’s home several times.

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