‘Out of control’: Road rage victim chased by armed man on interstate

A man is under arrest for pulling out a gun during a road rage incident.

The argument and chase started on the interstate and ended in Marietta.

“This is a tragic case where two individuals driving down the road somehow got into an argument that ultimately led to a gun being pointed at the other,” Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police Department PIO, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Lee Moore is charged with aggravated assault and other charges.

“This is an individual that just seemed out of control and enraged, continued to brake check another car, followed them off the interstate,” McPhilamy said.

It happened last week. Police say the victim was frantic and called 911.

“The victim trying to get away at one point, attempted to make a U-turn,” McPhilamy said. “The suspect got out of their vehicle and drew down and pointed a weapon.”

According to the warrant, investigators say Moore continued to follow the victim until police arrived.

“We can’t say thank you enough to the victim, the courageous actions of the victim, as well as the actions of the Cobb County 911 center that kept him on the phone,” McPhilamy said.

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