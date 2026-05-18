Powerball: $1 million ticket sold at Georgia food mart

ATLANTA — No one won the Powerball jackpot over the weekend, but one lucky winner in Georgia gets to take home a $1 million prize.

Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the winner purchased the ticket at the Lil Pantry on S. Sherman Street in Fitzgerald.

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The ticket matched all five numbers of 8-37-40-44-65, but just missed out on the Powerball of 18.

The next Powerball drawing will be for $100 million jackpot with an estimated cash value of $43.9 million.

You can watch Monday night’s drawing on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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If you have a winning Georgia Lottery ticket of an amount more than $601, you must claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters located at 250 Williams Street, Suite 3000 in Atlanta.

For prizes of $600 or less, you can claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters, any Georgia Lottery district office, or by mail.

And remember, you have 180 days from the drawing date to claim your prize for online tickets. Winners of prizes from instant tickets have 90 days from the expired date to claim a prize.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app, prizes up to and including $600 will automatically be paid to the winner’s iHOPE account.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app and won a prize over $601, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to claim your prize.

Federal and state income tax withholdings will be deducted from prizes over $5,000.

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