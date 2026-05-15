‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ moving to late night on Channel 2

ATLANTA — Viewers will soon notice a major change to the daytime lineup on Channel 2.

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Starting May 18, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will move to 1:05 a.m. on Channel 2. Filling its previous daytime slot will be a special edition of Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m., anchored by Wendy Corona and Linda Stouffer.

The programming change comes after Kelly Clarkson announced in February that she would end production of her daytime talk show after its seventh season.

Clarkson decided to step away from the show to spend more time with her children and family.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram.

While the show is leaving its daytime slot, viewers will still be able to watch episodes of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Channel 2 weekdays at 1:05 a.m. until the series officially ends in September.

The show confirmed in a news release that it will air new episodes hosted by Clarkson through Fall 2026.

Additional information about Clarkson’s decision to leave the show can be found here.

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