I-285 closure back on, starts tonight. The detours drivers need to know about

ATLANTA — The Interstate 285 construction project postponed last weekend is back on and will start Friday night.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields has reported all week on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plans for a full closure on I-285 between MLK Jr. Drive and Cascade Road. The shutdown begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and ends at 5 a.m. Monday.

The significant impacts on travel throughout the metro area and detours to know about, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m. spoke with drivers ahead of the closure. Drivers say they are nervous about the shutdown.

“I’m not looking forward to this,” Wanda Stanley told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

“I mean, it’s already hectic without it shutting down,” Nia Lim said.

GDOT says the roadwork is part of the $370 million I-285 westside rebuild. The project will replace crumbling pavement and improve safety and ride conditions along the interstate.

GDOT expects to see “significant, region-wide delays” when the lanes are closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Shields says drivers should plan on using the following alternates:

If you’re traveling on I-285 north, take I-85 by the airport to the downtown connector.

If you’re traveling on I-285 south, take I-75 south through northwest Atlanta to the downtown connector.

If you’re traveling near the airport and I-20, use Camp Creek Pkwy/Thornton Road.

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