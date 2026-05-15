Used your card at this Georgia Dollar General? Police say check your bank account

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Georgia are warning shoppers to closely monitor their bank accounts after a credit card skimmer was found at a local Dollar General store.

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The Hogansville Police Department issued a public service alert Tuesday, saying the skimmer device was found at the Dollar General on Highway 29.

Police say it is unclear how long the device may have been in place before it was discovered.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who used a debit or credit card at the store to check their bank accounts and credit card statements for suspicious or unauthorized charges.

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The HPD says customers who notice fraudulent activity should immediately contact their bank or credit card company, report the charges and cancel or freeze affected cards if necessary.

Police also advise shoppers to continue monitoring accounts for additional suspicious activity.

Credit card skimmers are devices secretly installed on card readers to steal payment information. They are commonly found on gas pumps, ATMs and store checkout terminals and can often be difficult to detect.

Officials recommend customers inspect card readers before using them and use tap-to-pay when available.

The case remains under investigation.

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