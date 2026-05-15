Student brought gun to metro Atlanta high school, district says

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — School officials say disciplinary action was taken after a student was accused of bringing a gun to a metro Atlanta high school.

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According to the Douglas County School System, a suspected weapon was brought to New Manchester High School by a student on Wednesday.

Administrators identified the student and immediately launched an investigation alongside the Douglas County School System Police Department.

Officials said the suspected weapon was later confirmed to be a gun.

District leaders said the student did not display the weapon or make any threats against students or staff members.

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School officials say administrators and school police followed all district safety protocols and procedures after learning about the incident.

The district did not release details about the student’s punishment, citing federal student privacy laws.

In a statement, the Douglas County School System said it maintains a strict policy against weapons on campus and warned that any student found with a weapon will face disciplinary action under the district’s student code of conduct.

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